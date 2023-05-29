Hoshiarpur: Woman sold in Dubai, 4 booked

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The police have registered a case against three members of a family and a travel agent for allegedly sending a woman abroad and selling her. As per the complaint, Usha Rani, her mother Geeta Rani and brother Ballu, and a travel agent sent the woman to Dubai on the pretext of providing her employment there. The complainant alleged that the accused did not get her any work there as promised and sold her to Neeza, a resident of Muscat. From there she had barely been able to return. After registering the case, the police have started further action. oc

7 booked for SIM card fraud

Hoshiarpur: The district police have registered two separate cases and booked seven persons who had obtained and used the mobile SIM card by preparing forged documents. BSNL officer Indrajit Singh has lodged a complaint with the city police that the accused obtained the SIM cards by giving forged documents. The nodal officer of Airtel has also lodged a similar complaint with the police station against Suman Telecom, Hariana.

The police have started further action after registering a case against the alleged accused in both the cases. oc

Man held with 21-gm heroin

Phagwara: The Phillaur Police arrested a drug peddler last night and seized 21 gm of heroin from his possession. Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said the arrested suspect has been identified as Gurpreet, a resident of Chahal Kalan village. He was nabbed at a check-point. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act in this regard.