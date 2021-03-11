Hoshiarpur: Youth ends life, mom-daughter duo booked

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 30

Upset over being reportedly threatened by a woman friend and her mother, Amarbir Singh, a resident of Chalupar village, ended his life by shooting himself with his licensed pistol.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, Hariana police have registered a case against the accused mother-daughter duo for allegedly abetting the suicide.

ASI Anil Kumar, who is the investigating the case, said Khushwinder Singh, a resident of Chalupar village, had lodged a complaint with the police that his son Amarbir Singh developed friendship with Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Todho Majra village.

He alleged that Manpreet Kaur and her mother Ranjit Kaur were forcing his son to get married while his son was not ready to marry Manpreet Kaur. The complainant said Manpreet Kaur came to their house with her mother Ranjit Kaur and started pressurising Amarbir to get married with Manpreet.

During this, Amarbir said Manpreet Kaur was already married, so he would not marry her. Following her reply, the mother-daughter duo started torturing him.

Getting upset, he committed suicide by shooting himself on the forehead. The ASI said after the said complaint, a case under Section 306 of the IPC had been registered against both mother and daughter. He said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem. He said efforts were being made to nab the absconding duo.