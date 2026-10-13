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Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur: Youth hurt in firing by car-borne assailants

Hoshiarpur: Youth hurt in firing by car-borne assailants

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:37 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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A court granted a four-day police remand to the accused.
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Panic gripped Purhiran village along the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road on Monday evening after car-borne assailants opened fire at a youth, injuring him in the hand. Victim Manjot Singh was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 6 pm when a few persons arrived in a car and fired five or six rounds at Manjot Singh while he was sitting inside an office adjoining an under-construction grocery store.

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The sources said a police vehicle from the Mehtiana police station was passing through the area when the firing took place. The assailants reportedly fired at the police party as well, prompting the police personnel to retaliate. The attackers subsequently fled the spot.

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SHO Rajesh Kumar of the Focal Point police station, Purhiran, reached the scene along with a police team after receiving information and initiated an investigation.

The incident has triggered concern among residents. The identity of the assailants is yet to be established.

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