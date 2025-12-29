Hoshiarpur’s Agamya in Punjab fencing team

Agamya Dogra, a 10th-grade student of Toddler Home Study Hall in Hoshiarpur, has been selected for the Punjab Under-17 (girls) fencing team for the 69th School Games 2025-26, being held in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.

She has already left for Sambhaji Nagar to participate in the competition. Coach Rekha Sharma said that it is a matter of pride for all of them that a girl from their city is a part of this competition.

