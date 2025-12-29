Hoshiarpur’s Agamya in Punjab fencing team

Agamya Dogra, a 10th-grade student of Toddler Home Study Hall in Hoshiarpur, has been selected for the Punjab Under-17 (girls) fencing team for the 69th School Games 2025-26, being held in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.
Advertisement
She has already left for Sambhaji Nagar to participate in the competition. Coach Rekha Sharma said that it is a matter of pride for all of them that a girl from their city is a part of this competition.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement