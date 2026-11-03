Hoshiarpur’s DAV College wins overall trophy at PU youth fest

DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, won the overall trophy with 220 points at the four-day Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Zone-6, Education-A, hosted by the college. Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, secured the first runner-up trophy with 99 points, while Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36, Chandigarh, finished second runner-up with 87 points.

The festival concluded with competitions in folk dances, traditional Punjabi songs, embroidery, knitting, crochet work, mehndi designing and other heritage arts.

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Former MPs Vijay Sampla and Avinash Rai Khanna attended the valedictory session. Sampla said such festivals helped preserve Punjab’s cultural heritage and encouraged young talent. Khanna highlighted the role of cultural traditions in inspiring confidence and creativity among students.

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IAS officer Oishee Mandal, Hoshiarpur SDM Parampreet Singh and District Planning Board chairperson Karamjit Kaur were among the dignitaries present during the festival. Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla welcomed the guests while president of the college managing committee Dr Anoop Kumar congratulated the participants.

DAV College of Education secured top positions in several events, including embroidery bagh and dasuti, pakhi designing, crochet work and knitting. Komaldeep won first prize in an individual folk dance competition.

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Dr Sukhjinder Singh Rishi, Director, Youth Welfare Department, Panjab University, Chandigarh, said youth festivals should promote togetherness, learning and self-development rather than rivalry and stress.