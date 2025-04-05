In the Class VIII results declared by the Punjab School Education Board today, Puneet Verma of Hoshiarpur has brought laurels to his school and the district by securing 100 per cent marks.

Verma, son of Ashok Verma, resident of Mohalla Gokul Nagar, a student of Shri Guru Harikrishan Public School, Model Town, Hoshiarpur, running under the Chief Khalsa Diwan, has scored 100 per cent marks. On hearing the news, there was an atmosphere of happiness in the house and congratulations poured in from relatives and friends.

Verma's parents said all this had been possible due to the grace of God. He said Puneet has been a talented child since the beginning, who has been on the top in studies as well as sports.

Principal of the school Paramjit Kaur said the school is proud of his achievement.

17 in Class VIII PSEB merit

Jalandhar: The result of Class VIII of Punjab School Education Board was declared on Friday in which 17 students from the district got merit positions.

The meritorious students included five from government schools and 12 from private schools. The five government school merit holders include Harsimranjit Kaur from Government High School-Apra who has obtained 99 per cent marks. Harnoor Kaur Ubhi from Government Middle School-Sangatpur has got 98.50 per cent, Diya Rattu from Government Girls Senior Secondary School-Nakodar too has got 98.50%. Niharika from government school at Basti Sheikh has got 98.33 pc and Sanjana Kumari from GHS Kandola Kalan has obtained 98pc.