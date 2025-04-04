DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur’s Puneet Verma tops PSEB Class VIII exams

Hoshiarpur’s Puneet Verma tops PSEB Class VIII exams

‘Good in studies, good in sports too', says DC Aashika Jain on the achievement
article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:59 PM Apr 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Puneet Verma, who topped the Class VIII PSEB exams, with his family.
Puneet Verma of Sri Harkrishan Public School, Model Town, Hoshiarpur, scored 600/600 marks, a perfect 100 per cent, to bag the top spot in the PSEB Class VIII annual examination — the result of which was declared today.

Navjot Kaur of Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School of Kot Sukhian, Faridkot, also scored (600/600) 100 per cent marks, but was adjudged second due to the age difference. Navjot Kaur of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School, Channan Ke, Amritsar, bagged the third position by scoring (599/600 marks) 99.83 per cent.

State topper Puneet Verma is a national level chess player and aims to make it to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). "I was certain that I would score 599 marks, but got 600/600. Regular study all-round the year and following the timetable strictly will help you achieve 100 per cent result,” said Puneet. The Class VIII student has played seven nationals, said father Ashok Verma and mother Neetu Verma.

Principal Paramjit Kaur said it is a proud moment for us as two students of the school have made it to the merit list this time.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain lauded Puneet’s achievements. She said, "It is amazing to see Puneet get 600/600 marks. It speaks a lot about his focus in his life. He is good in studies and good in sports too. The administration will soon felicitate him."

