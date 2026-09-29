DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Hoshiarpur's Sahil gets Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna

Hoshiarpur's Sahil gets Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:00 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Dharmpal Sahil receives Punjab Hindi Ratna award at GNDU Amritsar.
Advertisement

For nearly four decades, Hoshiarpur-based Hindi writer Dr Dharampal Sahil has used his writing to document the culture, traditions and social life of the Kandi-hilly region. His literary contribution has now been recognised with the ‘Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna’ honour.

Sahil was presented the award at a literary function at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, by Padma Shri Prof Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh. Dr Sunil Kumar, Head of the Department of Hindi, GNDU; Prof Ravi Kumar ‘Anu’, Prof Anju Sharma and Naresh Modgil were also present

Advertisement

Sahil described the introduction of the honour during Hindi Fortnight as a “historic” initiative.

Advertisement

Speaking about his literary journey, Sahil said he had been engaged in literary work for 35-40 years, with a particular focus on the culture and traditions of the Kandi-hilly area. He said the honour had given his literary work “recognition and authenticity”.

He added that the GNDU had completed research on his overall Hindi literary work as well as his novel ‘Khilne Se Pehle’.

Advertisement

Sahil said the award had increased his responsibility towards Hindi literary creation and dedicated it to his readers, whose encouragement and suggestions had guided his work.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts