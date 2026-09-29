For nearly four decades, Hoshiarpur-based Hindi writer Dr Dharampal Sahil has used his writing to document the culture, traditions and social life of the Kandi-hilly region. His literary contribution has now been recognised with the ‘Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratna’ honour.

Sahil was presented the award at a literary function at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, by Padma Shri Prof Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh. Dr Sunil Kumar, Head of the Department of Hindi, GNDU; Prof Ravi Kumar ‘Anu’, Prof Anju Sharma and Naresh Modgil were also present

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Sahil described the introduction of the honour during Hindi Fortnight as a “historic” initiative.

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Speaking about his literary journey, Sahil said he had been engaged in literary work for 35-40 years, with a particular focus on the culture and traditions of the Kandi-hilly area. He said the honour had given his literary work “recognition and authenticity”.

He added that the GNDU had completed research on his overall Hindi literary work as well as his novel ‘Khilne Se Pehle’.

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Sahil said the award had increased his responsibility towards Hindi literary creation and dedicated it to his readers, whose encouragement and suggestions had guided his work.