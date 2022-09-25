Hoshiarpur's Sehar among top 100 in nat'l painting contest

Hoshiarpur, September 24
Sehar Atwal, an eighth standard student of GEMS Cambridge International School won appreciation in the national painting competition on the theme- Lifestyle for Environment.
The competition was organised by National Museum of Natural History, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change, Government of India. Her entry has been selected among 100 best entries from all over India. These enteries will be compiled in a e-book. Rampal, her art teacher, Charanjit Kaur, coordinator and Sharat Kumar Singh, the principal, applauded Sehar for her achievement.
Her mother Dr Rana Preet Gill, Veterinary Officer and a noted writer, credits her school and her art teachers for encouraging Sehar to do painting. Sehar attends an after school programme for art which has been specifically curated by the principal and that has turned out to be a big help for children like her who love arts and crafts, she said.
