DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Hospitals can’t refuse discharge over bills: Rights panel member

Hospitals can’t refuse discharge over bills: Rights panel member

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:05 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Padma Shri Jatinder Singh Shanty, member of the Punjab State and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission, said protecting human rights and ensuring justice for victims were the commission’s top priorities. He was addressing a public hearing camp organised in Mukerian on Saturday to spread awareness about human rights and redress public grievances. He directed officials to address complaints sensitively and ensure their time-bound resolution.

Shanty said government and private hospitals could not withhold patients or the bodies of deceased persons over non-payment of hospital bills. He also stressed the need for adequate mortuary and ambulance facilities at private hospitals and assistance for the cremation or burial of unclaimed bodies and those belonging to economically weaker families.

Advertisement

He said complaints regarding human rights violations could be sent to the commission through WhatsApp at 9855475547. He also called for strict legal action against gangs cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad through fake visas. — OC

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts