Hospitals can’t refuse discharge over bills: Rights panel member

Padma Shri Jatinder Singh Shanty, member of the Punjab State and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission, said protecting human rights and ensuring justice for victims were the commission’s top priorities. He was addressing a public hearing camp organised in Mukerian on Saturday to spread awareness about human rights and redress public grievances. He directed officials to address complaints sensitively and ensure their time-bound resolution.

Shanty said government and private hospitals could not withhold patients or the bodies of deceased persons over non-payment of hospital bills. He also stressed the need for adequate mortuary and ambulance facilities at private hospitals and assistance for the cremation or burial of unclaimed bodies and those belonging to economically weaker families.

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He said complaints regarding human rights violations could be sent to the commission through WhatsApp at 9855475547. He also called for strict legal action against gangs cheating people on the pretext of sending them abroad through fake visas. — OC