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Home / Jalandhar / Hosting international hockey championship in Jalandhar matter of pride: Pargat Singh

Hosting international hockey championship in Jalandhar matter of pride: Pargat Singh

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:52 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Pargat Singh meets players in Jalandhar.
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Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Pargat Singh, visited the ongoing Asian Hockey Championship at the Surjit Hockey Stadium in Burlton Park, Jalandhar, on Sunday. During his visit, he interacted with players of the Indian team as well as teams from other participating countries and encouraged them to deliver their best performances.

Pargat Singh said that hosting international-level hockey competitions at Jalandhar's historic Surjit Hockey Stadium was a matter of great happiness and pride for Punjab. Such events would not only promote hockey in the state but also provide local players with an opportunity to watch international-level matches and draw inspiration from top players.

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He expressed his special gratitude to Hockey India for organising the championship, stating that such international events bring renewed energy to Jalandhar's rich hockey identity and sporting legacy. He extended his best wishes to all participating teams.

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