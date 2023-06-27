Hotel fined Rs 29L for power theft

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 26

A team of the Enforcement Wing of the PSPCL conducted a raid at a restaurant-cum-hotel on the Dhina-Jamsher (Jalandhar) road.

Officials said power theft was detected at the hotel during the raid, which was conducted on the basis of a tip-off.

Due to non-payment of bill of more than Rs 7 lakh by the hotel owner, electricity meter was removed on December 2022. However, the hotelier started using electricity by using a hook directly from the LT cable of the transformer attached to the hotel.

The cable used for power theft was seized and the supply was disconnected. The moving load was found to be 40.303 KW, for which a fine of Rs 29.38 lakh was levied and Rs 2 lakh was charged as compounding fee.