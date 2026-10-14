Hotelier Kamaljit Hayre appointed BJP’s NRI Cell chief

Jalandhar-based hotelier and former NRI Sabha Punjab president Kamaljit Singh Hayre has been appointed convener of the NRI Cell of the Punjab BJP unit by state president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

The appointment is part of the BJP’s organisational restructuring, with the party seeking to strengthen its outreach among the Punjabi diaspora ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Hayre, who has earlier served as the president of the NRI Sabha Punjab, has been associated with initiatives aimed at addressing the grievances of non-resident Indians, particularly property disputes, legal complications and administrative issues faced by NRIs in Punjab.

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During his tenure, he advocated the establishment of mechanisms for the speedy redressal of NRI complaints. He has also been associated with efforts to strengthen institutional support for overseas Punjabis, including the setting up of NRI Bhawan and a dedicated NRI police station in Jalandhar.