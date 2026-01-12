DT
Home / Jalandhar / House arrest of office staff union leaders flayed ahead of CM's visit to Jalandhar

House arrest of office staff union leaders flayed ahead of CM's visit to Jalandhar

Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:16 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
Mid Day Meal Workers Union leader Shobhit Bhagat detained at his home in Jalandhar on Sunday. A Tribune Photo
Leaders of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Mid-Day Meal Office Employees' Union today condemned the house arrest of union leaders on CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Jalandhar.

Members of the union condemned the detention of Shobhit Bhagat, leader of the union, from his home for about seven to eight hours during the visit of the CM.

Union leaders Kuldeep Singh, Praveen Sharma, Rajinder Sandha and Jagmohan Singh said members of the union being placed under house arrest was the murder of democracy.

Bhagat said, “The police came to my house at New Kartar Nagar at Model House at 8 am , where they detained me till 4 pm in the evening. Similarly Harpreet Kaur, leader of the Associate teachers Union, was also detained at her home in Jalandhar.”

Bhagat said even after three months of the notification of regularisation of office employees, orders were not being issued to the employees, regarding which leaders wanted to meet the Chief Minister.

The leaders said they will oppose the government's action of sending police to the homes of employees and in the coming days and on January 26, the ministers, coming to hoist the flag in various districts, will be gheraoed.

