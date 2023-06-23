House Burgled near phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The house of on Balbir Ram was reportedly burgled in Rawalpindi village near Phagwara on Wednesday night. The victim told the police that they were sleeping in the open lobby of the house. When they woke up in the morning, they found their house burgled. The burglars entered the house after breaking the wall and doors and took away valuables, including four gold rings, two pairs of earrings, two gold chains and Rs 50,000 after ransacking the room. The police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code and investigating the matter. OC

Ration given to needy workers

Phagwara: The Nakodar police Saanjh Kendra on Wednesday distributed dry rations to brick kiln workers at Mehmud Pur village as per directions issued by the Additional Director General of the Police (community division) Chandigarh. In-charge Narinder Singh said a function was organised in which dry ration was distributed and workers were made aware of facilities available at Saanjh Kendra and about 112 helplines and Shakti App. Saanjh Kendra employees, including Surjit Kumar and Mahila Mittar constable Harpreet Kaur, were present on the occasion. OC

Creditor beaten up; one booked

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a shopkeeper on the charge of assaulting his creditor. Investigating officer Mandip Singh said the accused has been identified as Som Nath, a resident of Pasla village. Surinder Pal, a resident of Rurrka Kalan village complained to the police that he went to Palsa village on May 14 for recovery of his amount from the accused who

Started quarrelling with him and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. The IO said a case under Sections 323 and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of

the IPC had been registered against the accused.