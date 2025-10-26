House falls victim to Beas river’s changing course

The floodwaters may have receded and the administration is now busy assessing crop compensation, but the Beas river's changing course continues to wreak havoc. This time, its fury has struck the home of Milkha Singh, whose house is being slowly swallowed by the river. Inside, a family of 12 lives in constant fear, watching as the walls of their hard-earned home begins to crumble. Built just three years ago through their own toil, the family now faces the heartbreaking task of tearing it down themselves.

Advertisement

In this moment of distress, Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal personally visited the family to offer reassurance and support. Due to the altered flow of the Beas river, large parts of Rampura Gauhra village in the Baupur Mand area have been devastated. Nearly 10 houses have been completely uprooted, while another five have developed deep cracks.

Advertisement

Despite all efforts to protect their home from the river's assault, Milkha Singh's family has now begun salvaging what they can. Doors, windows and wooden frames have been dismantled, and belongings are being moved to safety using tractors and boats.

Advertisement

An elderly woman in the family said they had built the house only three years ago. "We can accept the loss of our land to the river," she said tearfully, "but watching our children's home being destroyed is unbearable." The family is now relocating their possessions to Lakh Waria village, about two kilometers away, where their old ancestral house still stands.

Witnessing the destruction along the river bank, Sant Seechewal said he would take up the matter with senior officials to ensure that every possible form of government aid reaches the family. He also appealed to generous individuals and organisations to come forward and help. The flood has already destroyed the family's 18 acres of farmland and their entire paddy crop, leaving them in dire need of assistance.