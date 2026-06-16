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Home / Jalandhar / House of drug peddler demolished in Jalandhar

House of drug peddler demolished in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:55 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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MC and city police teams demolish the house of a drug peddler at Dhankiya village near Rama Mandi Jalandhar on Tuesday.
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The Commissionerate Police, Jalandhar, in coordination with the Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday demolished an illegal property belonging to a drug peddler.

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The encroached structure, allegedly built on government land using money earned from the illegal drug trade, was demolished as part of the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign. The Commissioner of Police said the Municipal Corporation had received information regarding an illegal construction raised on government land by notorious drug peddler Dharminder of Dhankiya Mohalla near Rama Mandi.

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The property was allegedly built using income earned from his narcotics trade. Acting promptly on the information, teams of the MC and city police conducted a joint operation and demolished the encroached structure. The action sends a clear message that drug trafficking and any activities associated with the drug trade will not be tolerated in Jalandhar under any circumstances.

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The CP revealed that Dharminder is a habitual offender against whom six cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.

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