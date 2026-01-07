House of drug peddler demolished

Under the ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, Commissionerate Police Jalandhar carried out a crackdown in Mohalla New Rajan Nagar falling in Basti Bawa Khel area near here.

An illegally constructed house of alleged drug peddler Narinder Kumar, alias Baba, was demolished in Rajan Nagar. The accused already had 14 cases registered against him of which five are under the NDPS Act. The joint action by the Jalandhar City police and Municipal Corporation reinforced zero tolerance against drug networks, sending a clear message that no illegal activity would be spared.

