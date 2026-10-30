House of 'drug smuggler' razed by Jalandhar police

A joint action was carried out by Commissionerate Police Jalandhar and the Municipal Corporation as teams brought down an illegal construction of a drug accused in the Basti Sheikh locality in the city on Friday.

Under the supervision of Aatish Bhatia, ACP West, and Sandeep Kumar, Assistant Town Planner, Municipal Corporation, illegal construction belonging to Gagandeep Singh, who was involved in drug trafficking cases, was demolished by the Municipal Corporation team. He had raised a construction in House No. 366, Street No. 4, Tej Mohan Nagar, Basti Sheikh.

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The police teams said seven FIRs had been registered against the accused, out of which five FIRs are related to drug trafficking under the NDPS Act. He is currently lodged in Central Jail, Kapurthala, in connection with an NDPS Act case. ACP Bhatia said such enforcement measures would continue as part of the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh".

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He said the compliance was held with the directions of Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh under the supervision of DCP City Aditya S. Warrier and ADCP-2 Madhvi Sharma.