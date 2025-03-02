Houses of two drug dealers demolished in Phillaur in anti-drug operation

The Jalandhar Police demolished the houses of two drug smugglers in Phillaur on Sunday as part of an ongoing crackdown against drug-related activities.

The houses, built on panchayat land, belonged to Jasbir Singh Sheera, a Khanpur-based smuggler, and Bholi, a woman smuggler from Mandi village.

Sheera, a proclaimed offender with multiple NDPS Act cases against him, remains at large, while Bholi, with seven such cases, was out on bail at the time of the demolition. Both properties were identified as illegal encroachments on panchayat land.

Advertisement

The demolition operation, which followed a crackdown on Saturday where 29 individuals were arrested, was carried out after resolutions by local panchayats and prior notices to the house occupants. The police deployed a heavy force to manage potential resistance during the operation.

SSP Rural, Jalandhar, HPS Khakh, said, “Anyone involved in the drug trade who uses illegal money to build property will face strict action. Jasbir Singh, alias Sheera, has several NDPS cases and encroached on panchayat land to build his house. The BDPO office had warned of possible resistance, which we encountered today, so we deployed a heavy police force. Our message is clear: drug smugglers must either reform or face severe consequences.”