Housing scheme allottees meet Trust official

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 27

Allottees of three housing schemes — Indra Puram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, Bibi Bhani Complex and Surya Enclave Extension — met the Executive Officer (EO) of Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) Jatinder Singh at the Trust office near Sky Lark Chowk here today, demanding the release of their outstanding dues totalling Rs 21 crore.

The allottees expressed frustration over the persistent failure of the Trust to adhere to directives from the district, state and national consumer commissions regarding the refund of their money. The cumulative sum of Rs 21 crore includes the principal amount, interest and compensation as ordered by the consumer commissions.

Darshan Ahuja, an allottee from Bibi Bhani Complex, while appealing for the release of dues, said they had been struggling for over a decade to get justice. He highlighted the dire state of these housing schemes, plagued by illegal encroachments from migrants and anti-social elements.

“We had a meeting with the JIT Chairman on November 25, and he then promised that our dues would be cleared by December 25, but nothing happened. We were called for a meeting today also, but as usual, the meeting was

inconclusive, and we were simply given a fake assurance that our dues would be cleared shortly,” he said.

Manohar Lal Sehgal, another allottee, said being a senior citizen, he was forced to undertake frequent visits to the JIT office and courts in pursuit of his hard-earned investment. Over a decade had passed, but neither the previous nor the present government had shown any willingness to deliver justice. “We demand that JIT must clear our dues shortly and compensate all allottees,” he added.