 Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees : The Tribune India

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

A man shows the wild growth in the Surya Enclave Extension area of Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 25

The non-development of its housing schemes and failing to deliver possessions on time has cost the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) dear. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, while addressing two complaints of allottees of the Bibi Bhani Complex and Surya Enclave Extension, has ordered the Trust to refund the principal amount paid by them with interest and compensation, which amounts to nearly Rs 17 lakh within 45 days.

Failure to give possession of flats

Kanwal Kharbanda of Kapurthala said he paid Rs 5.54 lakh to JIT in 2010 for the flat allotted to him at Bibi Bhani Complex. The JIT was supposed to hand over the possession of the flat in 2012, but it has failed to do so

Amarpreet Kaur Bal of Mohali said she paid Rs 3.40 lakh as earnest amount to JIT in 2016 for the 200 sq yd plot at Surya Enclave Extension. She said no work had been carried out to handover the possession of the flat

In his complaint, Kanwal Kharbanda of Kapurthala said he paid Rs 5.54 lakh to JIT in 2010 for the flat allotted to him at Bibi Bhani Complex. He said as per the terms and conditions of the allotment letter, the JIT was supposed to hand over the possession of the flat in 2012, but it miserably failed to do so.

He claimed that even after a decade, the JIT could only build poor-quality flats at the said complex, but there was no provision of electricity, streetlights and water and sewerage connections have been made. “The complex at present has become a haven for anti-social elements”, he added.

Similarly, Amarpreet Kaur Bal of Mohali, in her complaint said she paid Rs 3.40 lakh as earnest amount to JIT in 2016 for the 200 square yard plot allotted to her at Surya Enclave Extension. She said the JIT then promised to handover the possession of the flat with all assured amenities and ultra-modern facilities within stipulated period, however, it failed to carry out any development work at the said site.

She said after witnessing no development work at the site, she discontinued the further payment and sought refund, but the JIT neither returned the money nor carried out any development work. “Such is the state of affairs of JIT that the land, where 200 and 300 square yards plots had been allotted to people, has turned into a sewage pond. Nearby dairy farmers were bringing their cattle to the pond and nearby vacant plots for cattle bathing and grazing purposes”, she added.

Meanwhile, the notice of the complaints in both cases was sent to the JIT by the Commission. However, the counsel of the JIT maintained that the complainants were at fault as they failed to fulfil one or the other conditions of the allotment letter, therefore, the complaints were liable to be dismissed.

However, after verifying the facts of both parties, the president of the commission, in its judgment, ordered JIT to refund Rs 5.54 lakh with 6 per cent interest from date of deposit till realization to Kanwal Kharbanda along with Rs 10,000 compensation, and Rs 3.40 lakh with 9 per cent interest and Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses to Amarpreet Kaur within 45 days.

#Kapurthala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

2
Punjab

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

3
Himachal

Chakki bridge connecting Punjab and Himachal closed again after pillar protection crates washed away

4
Trending

‘Mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi’: Falguni Pathak reacts to Neha Kakkar’s version of ‘Maine payal hai chhankai’, latter responds with cryptic post

5
Haryana

Mercury drops as heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab and Haryana; farmers wary

6
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign

7
Nation

6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in Bengaluru

8
Nation

Kerala Onam lottery winner regrets winning Rs 25-crore top prize; here is why

9
World

Putin's mobilization, referendum decision influenced by Xi Jinping, says ex Russian advisor Andrei Illarionov

10
Himachal

5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...

‘One nation, one exam’ concept in the works

'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman

Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...

Row over Assam Chief Minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money-laundering case

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case

Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...


Cities

View All

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested for attempt to murder

Smugglers’ gang with links to Pak busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

Unique feast in offing at Zirakpur as 32 women set to stage Ramlila

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Bollywood celebrities perform full dress rehearsals for Lav Kush Ramlila at New Delhi’s Red Fort

South Delhi club brawl: Woman alleges bouncers thrashed her, ‘tore off’ her clothes

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

North American Punjabi Association concerned over student's detention in US over kirpan

Ahead of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, Khatkar Kalan residents seek stadium

Woman kills self, in-laws booked

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Potholed Dhandari flyover in Ludhiana poses threat

Incessant rain throws life out of gear

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala