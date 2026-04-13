How progress, unity aided a fight of village against drugs

Talwandi Madho and Latianwal villages, bordering respective districts, separated by a distance of merely 1 km (Talwandi Madho at Shahkot in Jalandhar and Latianwal at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala) seem to belong to two different worlds. Talwandi Madho is a world full of light, greenery and flowers, and Latianwal is marked with grey alleyways, a picture of rampant underdevelopment.

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Both villages have a populations ranging between 1,200 and 1,500. Both have plenty of NRIs, but one has parks, flowers, clean streets and lovely doorways, while the other has garbage dumps, grey walled homes (many with Italy, EU, US flags), water spilling on streets and unkempt messy electric metres.

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Progress, a love for ecology and villagers’ unity have become foundations on which Talwandi Madho’s recent decisive fight against drugs is devised. Fed up of a stream of bikers, addicts and peddlers using their village as a transit route for neighbouring identified drug hotspot Latianwal, Talwandi Madho recently initiated a drive aided by the police, to identify 75 addicts and peddlers. The village panchayat now says a precedent has been set and they are flooded with calls from other sarpanches, keen to follow suit.

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Village sarpanch Amrik Singh said, “The progress of our village has been pivotal in our fight against drugs. The operation has given people courage. Our hard work can’t be wasted by men on bikes who just pass from here at will at odd hours. At Talwandi Madho, not a drop of water goes waste. We treat and reuse all sewer water under Seechewal (irrigation) Model 2. The village’s former stinking “chappar” (sewage pond) is now a green park. We have streetlights everywhere and a sports stadium. We’ve also reduced our solid waste. You’ll not see any open sewers, drains or garbage dumps here. The village stands together in building all this. We all came together to act against those who threatened our village.”

Speaking about impacts of the action, he says, “We’re getting many calls from villages who want to emulate us. The police check on us every day. Compared to before, the traffic of addicts on bikers passing by has reduced greatly.”

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Ominous signs of the effect of drugs though stay — a grocer sits in a nearly caged shop, its entrance encased with a thick iron grill, only a square hole for an opening — like a prison cell. Atop a plush NRI mansion, high tension wires criss-cross, bearing a sign — “Danger – 11,000 Volts”. The wires and grills are to dissuade addicts who steal from homes and shops.

Sukhwant Kaur, the grocer with grills installed at her establishment, says, “Earlier, addicts took away things from my store. We were robbed of money couple of times. A cylinder was also stolen. We’re forced to sell goods from a small opening at my store. That way we’re safe from thefts.”

Village resident Dr Gurmukh Singh Sher says, “We’ve been complaining for years. But things got worse since November last year. There were days when a 100 bikes came in. Sometimes plush vehicles like Audis and Fortuners with handsome men also come. Latianwal is the nearest village known for drug activity. Addicts have stolen vases, pots and wires. None of our farmers can afford to keep starters (at motors) for more than a month as these get stolen. In two-three months we end up spending Rs 30,000 or more, just for starters. But our village stands united to act against all this mess.”

Latianwal village’s head granthi Lakhvir Singh says, “We are building our village and trying to get rid of the old image. It’s in the interest of some people to repeatedly hammer us about. We don’t think stopping random passersby is a good idea to fight against drugs and cause inconvenience to us. But our new sarpanch Harbans Singh has put up a stern fight against drugs and brought down the menace in the village.”