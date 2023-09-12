HP transporter, kin robbed at gunpoint

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 11

Unidentified miscreants robbed a transporter from Himachal Pradesh on the Una-Hoshiarpur main road. Mohinder Mankotia Monu, belonging to Panjawar village of Haroli assembly segment in Himachal Pradesh, said on Monday morning he was going towards Hoshiarpur in a car along with his family members.

Suddenly, another car driver parked his vehicle in front of his car near the university in Patehrian village here. As soon as he stopped his car, two people came out of another car and one of them pointed a pistol at him asking him to hand over everything to them.

Monu said women members of his family removed the gold jewellery they were wearing and gave it to them. They also took away whatever cash they had. Monu said the car had a Hoshiarpur district number plate. He immediately informed the Sadar police and a complaint was registered. According to the police, he has reported a loss of Rs 15,000 in cash along with two gold chains and two gold rings. A case has been registered and further action has been initiated.

