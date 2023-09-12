HP transporter, kin robbed at gunpoint

Hoshiarpur, September 11
Unidentified miscreants robbed a transporter from Himachal Pradesh on the Una-Hoshiarpur main road. Mohinder Mankotia Monu, belonging to Panjawar village of Haroli assembly segment in Himachal Pradesh, said on Monday morning he was going towards Hoshiarpur in a car along with his family members.
Suddenly, another car driver parked his vehicle in front of his car near the university in Patehrian village here. As soon as he stopped his car, two people came out of another car and one of them pointed a pistol at him asking him to hand over everything to them.
Monu said women members of his family removed the gold jewellery they were wearing and gave it to them. They also took away whatever cash they had. Monu said the car had a Hoshiarpur district number plate. He immediately informed the Sadar police and a complaint was registered. According to the police, he has reported a loss of Rs 15,000 in cash along with two gold chains and two gold rings. A case has been registered and further action has been initiated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...