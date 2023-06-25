HP youth held for sending obscene pics to govt officials

Our Correspondent

Talwara, June 24

Talwara Station House Officer (SHO) Har Gurdev Singh said a resident of Salau Bairi in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh — Ankush Kumar — has been arrested for allegedly sending filth-laden messages and obscene images and videos to senior officials of various departments, public figures and their kin through messaging app WhatsApp.

Kumar had allegedly obtained their phone numbers through a telephone directory readily available on the Internet. It was found during the probe that the mobile number used by the suspect belongs to one of his relatives, Amit Jaswal, a resident of Talwara. A case has been registered under various sections of the Information Technology Act.