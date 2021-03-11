HPCL organises exhibition on Partition at Isharwal village

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 12

The ‘Partition Horror Remembrance Day’ exhibition was inaugurated at Hindustan Petroleum filling station, Isharwal village, on Thursday.

The event was held under HPCL Jalandhar retail regional office in the presence of village sarpanch Surender Singh and HPCL team members Gaurav Kumar, Bhuvaneshwari, Sarvesh Gupta, under the guidance of Banay Singh, outlet dealer JS Nandha, and other stakeholders.

The HPCL team members said, “When we are celebrating the 75th year of Independence, Indian Council of Historical Research and Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts have curated an exhibition to showcase the sufferings of Partition. This exhibition is also being displayed at 188 outlets of Hindustan Petroleum .”

Gaurav Kumar said, “The Partition of India in its most basic form is a story of unprecedented human displacement and forced migration. It is a story in which millions sought new homes in environments that were alien and resistive. More than being a story of a violent divide based on faith and religion, it is also a story of how a way of life and ages of co-existence came to a sudden and dramatic end. ”