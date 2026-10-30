DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Hugs beyond hockey: Daughters’ wait ends as stars arrive at Surjit Stadium in Jalandhar

Hugs beyond hockey: Daughters’ wait ends as stars arrive at Surjit Stadium in Jalandhar

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:08 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh shares a heartwarming moment with his daughter at Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, during the Asian Champions Trophy. Tribune Photo Sarabjit SIngh
Advertisement

Five-year old Jasmine kept asking her mother, Illi Saddique, when her Baba would arrive. Illi patiently reassured her that he would be at the stadium shortly. Sitting nearby was the daughter of Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, eagerly waiting for her father to arrive. Both little girls wore orange jerseys bearing their father names, their excitement building with every passing moment.

The wait finally ended when the Indian hockey team arrived at the Surjit Hockey Stadium. Though not playing, Manpreet Singh joined his teammates and both he and Harmanpreet waved to their daughters. The little ones could barely contain their excitement as they spotted their fathers, their faces lighting up with joy.

Advertisement

The Asian Champions Trophy matches at the stadium have brought together players and fans, but these tender family moments have added a special touch to the tournament.

Advertisement

The heart-warming reunion soon became one of the highlights at the stadium, offering spectators a glimpse into the personal lives of the hockey stars. Beyond the action on the field, the families of the players have also been drawing attention, with spectators keen to witness their reactions.

In an earlier conversation with The Tribune, Harmanpreet had mentioned that his younger daughter Mehar was yet to watch him play a match.

Advertisement

After the match, the players were seen making their way to their daughters, embracing them lovingly and spending precious moments together. Manpreet and Harmanpreet were seen playing with the little girls, turning the stadium into a scene of warmth and affection.

For the young daughters, the moment is all about seeing their fathers, sharing a hug and enjoying a few precious moments with them amid their sporting commitments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts