Hugs beyond hockey: Daughters’ wait ends as stars arrive at Surjit Stadium in Jalandhar

Five-year old Jasmine kept asking her mother, Illi Saddique, when her Baba would arrive. Illi patiently reassured her that he would be at the stadium shortly. Sitting nearby was the daughter of Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, eagerly waiting for her father to arrive. Both little girls wore orange jerseys bearing their father names, their excitement building with every passing moment.

The wait finally ended when the Indian hockey team arrived at the Surjit Hockey Stadium. Though not playing, Manpreet Singh joined his teammates and both he and Harmanpreet waved to their daughters. The little ones could barely contain their excitement as they spotted their fathers, their faces lighting up with joy.

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The Asian Champions Trophy matches at the stadium have brought together players and fans, but these tender family moments have added a special touch to the tournament.

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The heart-warming reunion soon became one of the highlights at the stadium, offering spectators a glimpse into the personal lives of the hockey stars. Beyond the action on the field, the families of the players have also been drawing attention, with spectators keen to witness their reactions.

In an earlier conversation with The Tribune, Harmanpreet had mentioned that his younger daughter Mehar was yet to watch him play a match.

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After the match, the players were seen making their way to their daughters, embracing them lovingly and spending precious moments together. Manpreet and Harmanpreet were seen playing with the little girls, turning the stadium into a scene of warmth and affection.

For the young daughters, the moment is all about seeing their fathers, sharing a hug and enjoying a few precious moments with them amid their sporting commitments.