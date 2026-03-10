DT
Home / Jalandhar / Human rights panel member reviews implementation of welfare schemes

Human rights panel member reviews implementation of welfare schemes

Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:01 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Priyank Kanoongo chaired a review meeting with district officials at the District Administrative Complex on Monday to assess the implementation of welfare schemes and initiatives related to the protection of human rights.

Addressing the meeting, Kanoongo emphasised that the National Human Rights Commission is committed to safeguarding the rights of every section of society. He added that the commission regularly conducts inspections of government departments and hospitals to ensure that no individual is deprived of their rights.

He further highlighted that several welfare schemes are being implemented by various departments, but their true benefit can only be realised when these schemes effectively reach people at the grassroots level. In this regard, officials are expected to remain fully aware of the schemes and ensure their proper implementation so that eligible beneficiaries can avail themselves of the benefits.

Kanoongo also underlined the importance of ensuring the welfare and safety of sanitation workers. He noted that with the advancement of technology, waste collection is increasingly being carried out through modern machines and equipment. Manual handling of waste has been prohibited to prevent any harm to sanitation workers. The Commission, he said, continues to take necessary steps from time to time to safeguard the rights and dignity of sanitation workers.

During the meeting, he also stressed the need to promote women empowerment through Self Help Groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. He suggested that widows and economically weaker women should be included in these groups and encouraged to undertake income-generating activities such as traditional Phulkari work. Necessary arrangements should also be made to facilitate the marketing and sale of such products.

The NHRC member reviewed the progress of several key government initiatives including the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, Namaste Scheme, Mental Health Programme, functioning of primary and high schools, pre- and post-matric scholarship schemes, waste management systems and the Ayushman health scheme. He also issued necessary directions to the concerned officials to ensure effective implementation of these programmes.

