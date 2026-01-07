DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Humanity shamed: Seriously injured biker left bleeding on road as people pass by

Humanity shamed: Seriously injured biker left bleeding on road as people pass by

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 05:04 AM Jan 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

In a shocking incident on the Talwara-Dasuya road near Khizarpur village, a young man riding a bike was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

Advertisement

The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. Several passersby ignored the severely injured Rajni Kumar and no one offered help or attempted to take him to the hospital.

Advertisement

Later, local resident and social worker NS Khizarpuria arrived at the scene, informed Rajni Kumar’s family, and ensured he was admitted to Civil Hospital, Mukerian, before being shifted to a private hospital in Jalandhar. His condition remains critical.

Advertisement

The victim from Nangal Bihala works as a salesman at a petrol pump on the Talwara-Dasuya road. According to reports, he was returning home after finishing his shift when the accident occurred just two km from the petrol station. The impact threw him off his bike, leaving him unconscious and bleeding on the road.

The police have begun investigating, reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Station House Officer Harprem Singh stated that the police were working to identify and apprehend the driver, who will face strict legal action.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts