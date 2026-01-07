Humanity shamed: Seriously injured biker left bleeding on road as people pass by

In a shocking incident on the Talwara-Dasuya road near Khizarpur village, a young man riding a bike was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. Several passersby ignored the severely injured Rajni Kumar and no one offered help or attempted to take him to the hospital.

Later, local resident and social worker NS Khizarpuria arrived at the scene, informed Rajni Kumar’s family, and ensured he was admitted to Civil Hospital, Mukerian, before being shifted to a private hospital in Jalandhar. His condition remains critical.

The victim from Nangal Bihala works as a salesman at a petrol pump on the Talwara-Dasuya road. According to reports, he was returning home after finishing his shift when the accident occurred just two km from the petrol station. The impact threw him off his bike, leaving him unconscious and bleeding on the road.

The police have begun investigating, reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Station House Officer Harprem Singh stated that the police were working to identify and apprehend the driver, who will face strict legal action.