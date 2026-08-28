'Humare Ram' brings epic Ramayana to life in Jalandhar debut

Eight LED screens, a network of wiring, grand visuals, dramatic booming voices and superlative performances marked the maiden staging of “Humare Ram” a grand play staged at Jalandhar on Friday, a tribute to Lord Ram in an engaging retelling of the Ramayana. It brought the timeless epic of Ramayana to life through a production of extraordinary scale and grandeur.

Advertisement

The acclaimed theatrical production “Humare Ram” was staged at the Sardarni Manjit Kaur Auditorium at CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur Campus, on Friday, with Ayodhya and the Ram Durbar recreated for audiences in a visual stage spectacle which many termed 'unprecedented.'

Advertisement

The spectacular world of Ayodhya, forests and Lanka was recreated on stage, combining powerful live performances with immersive visuals, music, sound and lighting.

Advertisement

The play is part of an initiative by the Punjab Government to bring the message and philosophy of Lord Ram to people.

Eight LED screens were joined to form a massive LED screen spanning more than 1,300 square feet, transforming with every sequence — from the majestic Raj Darbar to the forests to the powerful Ravan temple sequence and the deeply moving moment of Sita returning to her mother Dharti.

Advertisement

The sound-and-light production team travelled from Gujarat and spent three days preparing the stage, meticulously synchronising the elaborate set-up, lighting, visuals and sound to create a seamless theatrical experience.

At the heart of the spectacle was celebrated actor Ashutosh Rana, whose commanding portrayal of Ravan captivated the audience. His powerful voice, intense expressions and extraordinary stage presence brought an unparalleled depth to the character — once again demonstrating his mastery of live performance.

Rahull R Bhuchar as Shri Ram, Danish Akhtar as Lord Hanuman, Tarun Khanna as Lord Shiva, Amrita Parihar as Mata Sita and Karan Sharma as Surya Deva further enriched the ensemble.

The production was accompanied by an evocative original soundtrack featuring contributions from celebrated artists including Ashutosh Rana, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher.

As many as 600 to 700 people attended the first show in Jalandhar on Friday. Another show was held in the evening.

‘Humare Ram’ has already captivated audiences across India, completing more than 200 performances in over 20 cities and reaching an audience of more than five lakh people. The production has also been staged at prestigious venues, including the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Siri Fort Auditorium, Kamani Auditorium, Jamshed Bhabha Theatre and NCPA. In Punjab, it has had successful shows in Mohali and Bathinda, and now Jalandhar.

Punjab Cabinet Minister for Defence Services Welfare, Freedom Fighters and Horticulture, Mohinder Bhagat, attended the first show as the special guest and witnessed the play along with the audience.

Vice Chairman of the Gau Sewa Commission Keemti Bhagat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Bains, SDM Shubhi Angra, Vice Chairman CT Group Harpreet Singh among others were also present. Minister Mohinder Bhagat informed that the shows are being organised free of cost by the Punjab government.

On August 29 two shows will be held at 2 pm and 6:30 pm.