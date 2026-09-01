DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / ‘Humare Ram’ draws packed houses in Jalandhar

‘Humare Ram’ draws packed houses in Jalandhar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:59 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Actors perform during the play ‘Humare Ram’ in Jalandhar.
Advertisement

Two days and four shows of ‘Humare Ram’, Felicity Theatre’s sensitive and poignant retelling of the Ramayana, regaled audiences in Jalandhar, with packed houses on the second day as word spread. Clouds, smoke, forests and a stellar interplay of screens, lights and sound, along with a strong cast led by acclaimed actor Ashutosh Rana as Ravan and Rahul Bhuchar as Ram, brought alive the nuances of the timeless epic.

Advertisement

CT Group of Institutions, Jalandhar, concluded four spectacular shows of the acclaimed play at the Sardarni Manjit Kaur Auditorium, Shahpur Campus, on August 28 and 29, with two shows each day. Mythology, technology and live performance came together to create an unforgettable theatrical experience that was eagerly attended by audiences from across the city.

Advertisement

Apart from enthusiastic viewers who specially booked the free shows, the staging was attended by police officers, IAS officers, bureaucrats and members of the Sant Samaj. The shows on the second day were witnessed by Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar Varjeet Walia, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Satinder Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jalandhar Range, Naveen Singla, among other prominent personalities.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts