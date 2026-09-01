‘Humare Ram’ draws packed houses in Jalandhar

Two days and four shows of ‘Humare Ram’, Felicity Theatre’s sensitive and poignant retelling of the Ramayana, regaled audiences in Jalandhar, with packed houses on the second day as word spread. Clouds, smoke, forests and a stellar interplay of screens, lights and sound, along with a strong cast led by acclaimed actor Ashutosh Rana as Ravan and Rahul Bhuchar as Ram, brought alive the nuances of the timeless epic.

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CT Group of Institutions, Jalandhar, concluded four spectacular shows of the acclaimed play at the Sardarni Manjit Kaur Auditorium, Shahpur Campus, on August 28 and 29, with two shows each day. Mythology, technology and live performance came together to create an unforgettable theatrical experience that was eagerly attended by audiences from across the city.

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Apart from enthusiastic viewers who specially booked the free shows, the staging was attended by police officers, IAS officers, bureaucrats and members of the Sant Samaj. The shows on the second day were witnessed by Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar Varjeet Walia, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Satinder Singh and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jalandhar Range, Naveen Singla, among other prominent personalities.