‘Humare Ram’ grand spectacle captivates Jalandhar audience

Eight LED screens, an elaborate network of wiring, grand visuals and powerful performances marked the maiden staging of 'Humare Ram', a grand theatrical production and tribute to Lord Ram, in Jalandhar on Friday.

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The play was staged at the Sardarni Manjit Kaur Auditorium at CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur campus, with Ayodhya and the Ram Darbar recreated for the audience in a visual stage spectacle that many termed unprecedented.

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The spectacular world of Ayodhya, forests and Lanka was presented through a combination of live performances, immersive visuals, music, sound and lighting. The play is part of an initiative of the Punjab government to bring the message and philosophy of Lord Ram to the people.

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Eight LED screens were joined to create a massive LED screen spanning more than 1,300 square feet. The screen transformed with every sequence, depicting the majestic Raj Darbar, forests, the powerful Ravan temple sequence and the deeply moving moment of Sita returning to her mother Dharti.

The sound and light production team travelled from Gujarat and spent three days preparing the stage. At the heart of the spectacle was celebrated actor Ashutosh Rana, whose portrayal of Ravan captivated the audience. His powerful voice, intense expressions and commanding stage presence brought depth to the character and showcased his mastery of live performance.

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Rahull R Bhuchar as Shri Ram, Danish Akhtar as Lord Hanuman, Tarun Khanna as Lord Shiva, Amrita Parihar as Mata Sita and Karan Sharma as Surya Deva further enriched the ensemble. The production was accompanied by an evocative original soundtrack featuring contributions from celebrated artists, including Ashutosh Rana, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher. Around 600 to 700 people attended the first show in Jalandhar on Friday, while another show was held in the evening.

'Humare Ram' has already captivated audiences across India, completing more than 200 performances in over 20 cities and reaching an audience of more than five lakh people. The production has also been staged at prestigious venues including the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Siri Fort Auditorium, Kamani Auditorium, Jamshed Bhabha Theatre and NCPA. In Punjab, the production has had successful shows in Mohali and Bathinda and was now staged in Jalandhar.

Punjab Cabinet Minister for Defence Services Welfare, Freedom Fighters and Horticulture Mohinder Bhagat attended the first show as the special guest and witnessed the play along with the audience. Vice-Chairman of the Gau Sewa Commission Keemti Bhagat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Bains, SDM Shubhi Angra and vice-chairman of CT Group Harpreet Singh, among others, were also present. Mohinder Bhagat said the shows were being organised free of cost by the Punjab government. The play will be staged again on August 29, with shows scheduled at 2 pm and 6.30 pm.