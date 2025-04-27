Hundreds join hands against drug abuse at ‘Daurda Punjab’ marathon in Jalandhar

A wave of unity against drug abuse swept through Jalandhar as over 6,500 individuals took an oath to create a ‘Rangla Punjab’ during the ‘Daurda Punjab’ marathon, organised under the Punjab Government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign.

The event, organised by the Jalandhar District Administration and supported by CT Group, Radio Mirchi, Thind Hospital and Lovely Bake Studio, saw enthusiastic participation at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur led the 3-kilometre run, urging people to turn the anti-drug campaign into a mass movement.

Administering an oath to the gathering, the officials called on the public—especially the youth—to fight drug abuse, oppose traffickers, and encourage addicts to seek recovery, emphasising the need for collective effort to build a vibrant and drug-free Punjab.