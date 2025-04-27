DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Hundreds join hands against drug abuse at ‘Daurda Punjab’ marathon in Jalandhar

Hundreds join hands against drug abuse at ‘Daurda Punjab’ marathon in Jalandhar

Take oath to fight drug abuse, oppose traffickers, and encourage addicts to seek recovery
article_Author
Avneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:07 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The event saw enthusiastic participation at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium
Advertisement

A wave of unity against drug abuse swept through Jalandhar as over 6,500 individuals took an oath to create a ‘Rangla Punjab’ during the ‘Daurda Punjab’ marathon, organised under the Punjab Government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign.

The event, organised by the Jalandhar District Administration and supported by CT Group, Radio Mirchi, Thind Hospital and Lovely Bake Studio, saw enthusiastic participation at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur led the 3-kilometre run, urging people to turn the anti-drug campaign into a mass movement.

Administering an oath to the gathering, the officials called on the public—especially the youth—to fight drug abuse, oppose traffickers, and encourage addicts to seek recovery, emphasising the need for collective effort to build a vibrant and drug-free Punjab.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper