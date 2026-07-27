Hundreds of saplings planted on 17th International My Tree Day

The 17th International 'My Tree Day' was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Jalandhar under the leadership of Go Green International Organisation (GGIO) Mission Director Narinder Singh. Members of the organisation, social groups and citizens planted hundreds of saplings across different colonies.

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Started in 2010 by Indian Merchant Navy engineer Ashwani Joshi, 'My Tree Day' is observed on the last Sunday of July to coincide with the monsoon season, which is ideal for plantation across Asia. Over the past 16 years, the campaign has mobilised lakhs of people for voluntary tree plantation.

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The event witnessed active participation from women, and a special sapling was planted in the name of 90-year-old veteran Col CS Chahal as a tribute to his service and commitment to the environment.

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Organisers pledged to nurture every planted sapling and spread the message of "One Person, One Tree".

Ashwani Joshi said, "Our organisation has planted millions of saplings in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr and elsewhere, scores of which have now grown into trees. Amid rising pollution and climate change, trees protect entire regions from inclement weather, and tree-rich areas are also known to receive better rainfall during the monsoons. Our plan is to spread the word and take this campaign to greater heights in the coming years."

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Those present during the plantation drive included advocate Prabhjot Singh Aujla, advocate Davinder Sharma, S Amarjit Singh Saini, Col Usha Ahluwalia, Dr Indu, Dr Gagandeep Kaur, Dr Kulbir Singh, Dr Parminder Singh, DSP Sohan Lal, Col Gurpreet Singh, CE Pubhinder Singh, Inspector Baldev Singh Multani, Principal DS Rawat, and other prominent citizens.