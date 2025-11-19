Hunt on to nab culprits after deadly Banga firing incident

A massive manhunt is under way as the police have intensified their search for the suspects involved in Monday evening’s violent firing near the Banga bus stand that left one youth dead and four others critically injured.

SSP Mehtab Singh Gill of Nawanshahr confirmed that multiple teams had been deployed across adjoining districts to track the accused. According to Gill, investigation is continuing “at full pace” — officers are collecting CCTV footages, checking traffic and toll records, and conducting raids. He stated that the perpetrators “must be brought to justice swiftly” to restore peace in the already tense locality.

The fatal incident occurred when the assailants opened fire on a Scorpio vehicle, carrying Honey Bal, his brother Harpreet, and three other friends — Rimple (22), Sujal (21), and Sahil — who were on their way to Phagwara. Rimple later succumbed to his severe injuries at the DMC, Ludhiana, while the rest remain in a serious condition.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Pawandeep Singh — Harpreet’s brother — the police have registered an FIR under Sections 103, 109, 324(4), 190, 191(3) of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act, against six suspects, including Ajay.

Local sources suggest that this attack may be connected to a longstanding enmity with the victim Honey Bal being the brother of Babbu Maan, who reportedly has a criminal background. In response to the shooting, the police have heightened security in the region, setting up check-points and stepping up patrols to prevent any retaliatory violence.

As the investigation proceeds, the police have appealed to residents and shopkeepers in Banga and nearby areas to come forward with any information that could help identify the attackers.