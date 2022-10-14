Husband booked for torture

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a woman, Renu, resident of village Miherru, the police have registered a case under Section 498A and 406 of the IPC against her husband Lakhbir Singh, a resident of village Dhadha-Khurad (Hoshiarpur district) on the charge of torturing his complainant wife physically and mentally to fullfill his demand for more dowry. No arrest has been made so far. The police are investigating the matter. OC

Three arrested with liquor

Nawanshahr: The Banga police have arrested three persons with 570 containers of liquor. The accused have been identified as Jagdish from Uttar Pradesh, Ashok from Rajasthan and Ramshah from Nawanshahr. The police said an investigation is underway. TNS

Peddler nabbed in phagwara

Phagwara: The city police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 300 grams of opium from his possession last night.The arrested accused was identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Khalwara Colony. The accused was nabbed at a check-point near Dana Mandi. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act. OC

Man held with liquor bottles

Phagwara: The police arrested a liquor trader and recovered 20 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession last night. The accused was identified as Shiv Sahota, a resident of Gobindpura in Phagwara. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. OC

Teachers’ contest in hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: A competition for the Hoshiarpur district teachers will be organised on October 14 at Government Senior Secondary School, Bagpur, under the District Level Teachers Festival 2022. The preparations for the competition have been completed. The teachers who had secured the first position at the block-level competition would be participating in this competition.