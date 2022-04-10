Husband held for criminal intimidation

Nurmahal, April 9
The Bilga police have arrested the husband of a woman on the charge of criminal intimidation. The accused has been identified as Hardip Singh Keith, a resident of Nangal Shama village. Pinki, a resident of Kalyann Pur , complained to the police that she went to a shop on April 8 where the accused was standing and started abusing her. Pinki said she went to the shop again and the shopkeeper told her that Keith has left behind two sharp-edged weapons and 4 live cartridges . —
