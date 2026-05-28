Hypertension a ‘silent killer’, early detection crucial: Doc

Under the health awareness programme being conducted by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Senior Medical Officer at BBMB Hospital Talwara, Dr Sukhdev Singh Sandhu, shared valuable information regarding the causes, prevention and treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure).

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Dr Sandhu said hypertension is commonly known as a “silent killer” because its symptoms often remain unnoticed in the early stages, yet it can lead to serious health complications such as heart disease, stroke, kidney ailments and other life-threatening conditions. He said stressful lifestyles, excessive salt intake, smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, lack of physical activity and unhealthy eating habits are among the major reasons behind the rising number of hypertension cases.

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Highlighting the significance of awareness, Dr Sandhu informed that the theme of this year’s World Hypertension Day is “controlling hypertension together!” which focuses on spreading awareness about high blood pressure, encouraging regular monitoring and promoting collective efforts to control the disease. He added that nearly 1.3 billion people across the world are affected by hypertension, but a large number of them remain unaware of their condition.

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Dr Sandhu advised people to undergo regular blood pressure check-ups, maintain a balanced diet rich in green vegetables, exercise daily and adopt stress-free living habits. He also stressed reducing the intake of salt and fatty foods, particularly after the age of 40, to prevent lifestyle-related diseases.

He further said that patients suffering from high blood pressure should take medicines regularly as prescribed by doctors and continuously monitor their blood pressure levels. Timely diagnosis and proper treatment, he added, can help keep hypertension under control and significantly reduce health risks. On the occasion, Dr Sandhu appealed to the public to remain health conscious and adopt healthy lifestyle practices for a better and disease-free life.