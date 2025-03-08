The Tribune Interview: Varun Jay Sahni, Artist

Varun Jai Sahni is not just carrying forward his family's rich artistic legacy but also forging his own path through his unique medium of expression — painting. The artist shared his thoughts and experiences in an interview with Aparna Banerjee.

What is your pursuit as an artist?

I cannot think beyond colours, nor can I imagine a life outside of them. Emotions come to me through colours — in bundles or patterns. Whatever is going on inside me, my thoughts, the essence of my life, I pour it onto the canvas. I will continue doing this until my last breath — I’m not going away easily.

How do you compare the fast life today to the slow life earlier?

Life was fast back then too. It wasn’t slow. One had to work to make it slow. The beginning of not taking time out for yourself started during those times. “Ab to aisi halat ho gayi hai ki hum 3 second ki zindagi jee rahe hain” — Now, we are living three-second lives. We call them “reels” and “shorts.” Emotions come and go in the blink of an eye — you cry, you’re stuck. We’ve become televisions and smartphones. No one wants to stop. “Thodi der to reh jao - chain se kahin to ruko” (Stop somewhere — take a breath). When I came to Jalandhar, I just walked, and I really enjoyed that.

What is your perspective on Punjab?

I usually go to Amritsar — I visit the Golden Temple, pay my obeisance, and return. For me, coming to Punjab feels like God resides here. My only goal is to go to Amritsar and do sewa. As a small child, I came once when I was still in my mother’s lap, at a function where my parents brought me. After that, I have come only now.

What do you think about Shantiniketan?

Dada ji had a connection with Shantiniketan. I’ve also been there. My mother’s (Nandini Sahni’s) younger sister used to stay there for a long period of time. Much of my childhood was spent in this environment. I spend most of my time with myself, looking at nature, visiting places where people gather, but also places and things we usually ignore. Shantiniketan’s name has “Shanti” (silence) in it. Its vibe is different. My Nani (Kamla Sharma) used to say, “Some elders and places have such amalgamating powers that you gain knowledge just by sitting there. Staying at such places is like worshipping God.” The beautiful sunrises and sunsets — “Dekh liya karo yaar” (you must look at them). These are the things that matter.

Balraj Sahni talked a lot about ‘Proletariats’. Do your photos reflect your empathy for the common man?

I do. There are so many things that they do or feel — which no one else can. The common man is the greatest artist in life. He creates a life for everyone: for himself, for his family, for society. For me, a worker is the diamond that shines.

Can you share your experience regarding the Autism Spectrum?

I was born autistic. When I was young, autism wasn’t seen the way it is seen today. A child can’t read — “to ye nahi kar paega” (he won’t be able to do things). These are very traumatising statements for kids, not just for me, but for anyone. But you have to get out of that. I learned that the hard way. The world will turn, and you won’t even know it. But definitely, these are unique kids. They might teach you a lot of things.

