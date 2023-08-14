I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, August 13
Amardeep Singh Rai, ADGP (Traffic), Punjab, reviewed security arrangements for the Independence Day function to be held here.
He interacted with on-duty police officers, especially those stationed at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, throughout the city, gathering crucial insights about their operations.
He also held a meeting, which was attended by Jagmohan Singh, DCP (City), Harvinder Singh Virak, DCP (Investigation), Aditya, ADCP-2, and other police officers from the Commissionerate.
Police officials emphasised that there would be no tolerance for any lapses in security measures for the August 15 event. ADGP Rai took the lead in inspecting these security arrangements.
Officers and staff members posted at various locations have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance and uphold their responsibilities with integrity. Adequate security reinforcements have been deployed wherever gaps or necessity were identified.
“The commitment to ensuring a secure environment for the event remains paramount,” the ADGP said.
