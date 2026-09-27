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Home / Jalandhar / 4 days after joining Waris Punjab De, ex-ED officer Niranjan Singh quits party over 'non-negotiable' issues

4 days after joining Waris Punjab De, ex-ED officer Niranjan Singh quits party over 'non-negotiable' issues

Niranjan Singh says he chose to distance himself from Akali Dal Waris Punjab De because of its unclear position on the legitimacy of the Indian Constitution, which he said he firmly believes in

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:32 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Former ED officer Niranjan Singh. Tribune file photo
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Just four days after joining Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD), retired Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate Niranjan Singh has announced his decision to dissociate himself from the party.

Taking to social media to announce his decision, Niranjan Singh wrote this evening, “I disassociate myself from AD WPD. I had extended my support to the party on issues such as the drug menace in Punjab, rampant corruption, gangsters, extortion, and the involvement of police personnel in drug trafficking. However, there are differences on some issues that are non-negotiable. The conduct of people in public life has to be within the framework of the Constitution of India. I wish them well.”

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Asked about the decision over the phone, Niranjan Singh said, “I had not joined the party. My decision to dissociate myself is not a hasty one. I have taken it with full consciousness. They do not maintain a clear stand on the legitimacy of the Constitution of India, in which I have firm faith. So, I chose to give up.”

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Niranjan Singh had joined the party in the presence of MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib, MP Amritpal Singh and Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa.

Ayali had said that Niranjan Singh’s joining would boost AD WPD. Niranjan Singh had also said that AD WPD was the most suitable party for anyone like him who wanted to work for Punjab and fight against the drug menace.

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