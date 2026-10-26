'I feel disappointed': Manpreet Singh ruled out of Asian Champions Trophy due to injury

India’s most-capped hockey player Manpreet Singh will miss the Asian Champions Trophy due to a calf muscle injury. It has come as a major blow to fans who were eagerly awaiting his historic eighth appearance in the champions trophy.

Manpreet was on the verge of creating a new record by becoming the first player in Asia to feature in eight editions of the Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament, now set to enter its ninth edition, holds special significance for the talented midfielder, who made his debut in the inaugural edition in 2011 in China.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Manpreet expressed his disappointment at missing the tournament, particularly as it was an opportunity to play in front of his home crowd in Punjab.

“It is a huge disappointment. It was a big opportunity to play on my home ground, but now I won’t be playing. This is where I started playing hockey, and I was so excited. But I don’t know when this opportunity will come my way again,” he said.

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Manpreet also urged the Punjab government to organise more international hockey tournaments in the state.

“I would urge the Punjab government to organise international tournaments again so that I also get to play here in front of my people,” he added.