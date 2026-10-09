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Home / Jalandhar / IAF Day: Tributes paid to martyrs in Hoshiarpur

IAF Day: Tributes paid to martyrs in Hoshiarpur

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:51 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The Indian Air Force contingent during a march on the Air Force Day celebration in Ghaziabad. ANI
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A tribute ceremony was organised at the Shaheedi Memorial here on the occasion of the 94th Raising Day of the Indian Air Force. District Defence Services Welfare Officer Commander Baljinder Virk (retd) led the ceremony and paid floral tributes to the IAF personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. A wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the memorial.

Addressing ex-servicemen, Commander Virk highlighted the glorious history of the Indian Air Force and its contribution to national security. He said the IAF had not only played a vital role in defending the country’s borders during wars but had also been at the forefront of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters and other emergencies.

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He said the Air Force Day was an occasion to remember the courage and sacrifices of personnel who laid down their lives for the country. He extended greetings to ex-air force personnel and their families in Hoshiarpur district and assured that the Defence Services Welfare Department remained committed to their welfare and assistance.

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Staff of the Defence Services Welfare Office, along with a large number of ex-servicemen and retired Air Force personnel, attended the ceremony and paid homage to the martyrs.

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