The police have registered a case against Punjab cadre IAS officer Babita Kaler, her husband and Aam Aadmi Party leader Stephen Kaler and the officer’s personal security officer (PSO) Sukhkaran Singh, in the firing incident that took place in the Choti Baradari area on Saturday morning.

The case has been registered on a complaint of industrialist Karanjit Kang’s family, who alleged that their staff were attacked during a soil-filling activity at their plot in Choti Baradari.

According to the complaint, Harpreet Singh, manager at Prabal TMT owned by the Kang family, was shot in both legs during the dispute. The Kang family claimed that Stephen Kaler along with his gunman Sukhkaran Singh reached the site and attempted to stop the soil-filling work on their plot.

They alleged that the gunman fired at their employee on Stephen Kaler’s directions without any provocation. The family maintained that they had legal ownership of the plot and was peacefully carrying out the work when they were confronted and attacked.

Following the incident, the police arrested PSO Sukhkaran Singh and produced him in a court on Sunday. He has been sent to a two-day police remand. His government-issued weapon has also been seized for investigation.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 109, 115 (2), 61 (2l) of the BNS along with Section 27 of the Arms Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Roopdeep Kaur confirmed that the role of Babita Kaler and Stephen Kaler is also under investigation and that notices will soon be issued to them to join the inquiry.

Police sources said the failure to cooperate may lead to further legal action against them.

On his part, Stephen Kaler has denied all allegations, claiming that his PSO fired in self-defence after being verbally and physically assaulted by the workers. He said he had only asked the workers to confirm the plot ownership before continuing their work.

The Kang family, however, rejected this version, insisting that the attack was unprovoked and that their team was well within its legal rights to carry out the earthwork.

The police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and recording statements of the eyewitnesses to establish the exact sequence of events.