Idolise martyrs like Bhagat Singh, students told

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 23

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya paid tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Heritage Memorial on the college campus. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi along with faculty members exhorted one and all to idolise martyrs like Bhagat Singh and carry forward the message of Bhagat Singh as this will be the true tribute to the national hero. Dwivedi said it was a matter of great pride that KMV had a close connection with Bhagat Singh as he was very close to KMV’s then Principal Acharya Lajjawati and used to take shelter at KMV during the struggle for the national freedom. As a mark of our tribute to Bhagat Singh and to cherish close connection and association with him, KMV has constructed a heritage memorial in the pristine surroundings of KMV hostel. PG department of music also presented beautiful musical renditions dedicated in memory of Bhagat Singh. Dr Gurjot, Monica, Neeraj Maini, Anand Prabha, Daler Kaur, Parmjit and Balwinder, hostel wardens, were also present.

Homage for Bhagat Singh at Hindu Kanya College

Under the patronage of Principal Dr Archna Garg, the NCC Unit of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, paid tributes to brave revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their Martyrdom Day. NCC volunteers visited Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk and offered their homage and remembered their selfless sacrifices. Their passion to die for the motherland will always inspire millions and ignite the spark of patriotism among Indians. The nation is always indebted to their supreme sacrifice.