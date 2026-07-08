IKG-PTU non-teaching employees announce protest on July 9 over pending promotions

The IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (PTU) Non-Teaching Employees Association has announced a peaceful protest on July 9, alleging prolonged delays in employee promotions, the non-implementation of decisions taken by the Board of Governors, and continued administrative inaction regarding employees’ longstanding demands.

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At a special meeting held in the university’s seminar hall under the leadership of Association President Pravan Kumar, a large number of non-teaching employees expressed concern over what they described as repeated assurances by the university administration without any meaningful progress on key issues.

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According to the association, several meetings have been held over the past few months and years with the Registrar, the Vice-Chancellor, and other university officials. While employees were repeatedly assured that their concerns would be addressed, the association claims that no significant action has been taken to resolve their pending demands.

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The association stated that promotions for hundreds of eligible employees have reportedly remained pending for the past four to five years, resulting in financial losses and career stagnation for the affected staff. It further said that many employees who have fulfilled the required eligibility criteria and service conditions are still awaiting promotions, adversely affecting employee morale.

The association also alleged that certain decisions approved by the university’s Board of Governors have not been implemented in a timely manner. It said that the delay in implementing these decisions has raised concerns among employees regarding administrative efficiency and institutional governance.

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Expressing growing frustration over the situation, the association said that employees have exhausted all available channels of dialogue and now seek concrete action rather than further assurances.

As part of its protest programme, the association has announced a peaceful demonstration outside the offices of the Registrar and the Vice-Chancellor on July 9, from 1 pm to 2 pm. The demonstration will symbolically feature the beating of drums to draw attention to the employees’ grievances and urge the administration to address their concerns.

Association president Pravan Kumar stated that the protest is not directed against any individual but is aimed at highlighting what the association views as systemic administrative delays affecting employees’ rights, pending promotions and the implementation of Board of Governors’ decisions. The association also stated that if no concrete action follows the proposed demonstration, it may consider intensifying its democratic and peaceful agitation in the coming days. It added that responsibility for any escalation of the situation would rest with the administration.