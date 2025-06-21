IKGPTU gets Rs 84L fellowship, two more under MeitY scheme

The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) allotted a Rs 84 lakh post doctoral fellowship and two post doctoral fellowships for I K Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU).

Under the guidance of university Vice-Chancellor Prof Susheel Mittal, the varsity had got two PhD fellowships under Visvesvaraya scheme in 2024-25 too. After receiving the sanction letters for the fellowships from MeitY, Mittal congratulated the Research & Development (R&D) department for the success of the initiative and asked for collaborative efforts to strengthen the quality of research in the state of Punjab. He appreciated the efforts towards this achievement of Dean (R&D) Prof YS Brar, Registrar Dr Navdeepak Sandhu, Deputy Dean Dr Rajeev Kumar Bedi and Assistant Registrar R&D Dr. Vivek Talwar, who were also present on this occasion.

The Visvesvaraya PhD scheme had been initiated by MeitY with an objective of enhancing the number of PhDs in the country to compete globally in the knowledge intensive sectors of Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) and IT/IT Enabled Services (IT/ITES). Under the scheme, financial support is provided to full-time and part-time PhD candidates and young faculty who are undertaking research and technology development. Phase-II of Visvesvaraya PhD Scheme for nine years, was approved by the government with a budget of Rs. 481.93 crores in 2021 with an aim to support 1000 full-time PhD candidates, 150 part-time PhD candidates, 50 young faculty research fellowships and 225 post-doctoral fellowships.