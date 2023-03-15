Illegal building demolished in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

The building branch of the MC demolished an under construction commercial building near Partap Palace here today.

The drive was carried out at 2 pm. “The basement slab of the building was being constructed sans permission,” an official said. A spokesman of the MC said neither the building owner have permission for change of land use nor its map was approved. The civic body had demolished 50 illegal shops in the month of March so far.