Illegal construction of drug peddler razed

Illegal construction of drug peddler razed

Tribune Reporters
Tribune Reporters
Updated At : 04:55 AM May 10, 2025 IST
As part of the government’s anti-drug initiative “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, the Jalandhar Rural Police, under the leadership of SSP Harvinder Singh Virk and SP Sarabjit Singh Rai, today demolished an illegal construction belonging to an infamous drug peddler.

Even amid blackouts and other drills, the police action and demolition drives against peddlers continue in the district.

SSP Harvinder Singh Virk stated that Vijay Masih, a resident of Mohalla Uchi Ghati, Phillaur — a history-sheeter of Phillaur police station — is a drug peddler and gangster with 21 cases registered against him at various police stations under charges of drug trafficking, attempt to murder and other serious sections.

He said under the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, Masih’s illegally constructed shop has been demolished. Legal orders regarding the demolition of illegal construction were also obtained from the EO, Phillaur.

The police said the accused had earlier purchased one and a half acres of land in Phillaur city using money from drug sales, which has already been frozen by the authority in New Delhi.

The SSP asserted that such actions against individuals involved in the drug trade will continue in the future as well. He appealed to the public to report drug-related activities and said information can be shared on the government-issued WhatsApp number 9779-100-200, assuring that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

