Illegal construction on panchayat land demolished in Sarhala Kalan

The district police and civil administration on Tuesday demolished an illegal construction on panchayat land at Sarhala Kalan village under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign.

The action was carried out using a JCB machine in the presence of SP Sandeep Singh Mand, DSP Bharat Bhushan and Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Amandeep Kaur, along with a heavy police force.

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SP Sandeep Singh Mand said no leniency would be shown towards those involved in drug trafficking and action would be taken as per law. He added that similar action would be taken against other illegal constructions.

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According to officials, the construction was allegedly raised by a family linked to drug trafficking and facing cases under the NDPS Act. The administration said the action was part of the 60-day anti-drug campaign being conducted across the district.